Drinking black tea every day can help mitigate the risk and progression of type 2 diabetes in adults through better blood sugar control, suggests new research presented at annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), Hamburg.

Black tea: here are the real benefits

The study, conducted by researchers fromUniversity of Adelaide in Australia and Southeast University in Chinafound that, compared to those who never drank tea, daily black tea drinkers had a 53% lower risk of prediabetes and a 47% reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, even after taking established risk factors into account. known to increase the risk of diabetes, including age, gender, ethnicity, body mass index (BMI), mean blood pressure, fasting blood sugar, cholesterol, alcohol intake, smoking status, family history of diabetes, and regular exercise.

“The substantial health benefits of black tea, including a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, have been reported in several studies in recent years, but the mechanisms underlying these benefits are unclear,” notes the study’s co-lead author, an associate professor. Tongzhi Wu of theUniversity of Adelaide and mid-career member ofHospital Research Foundation Group.

“Our results suggest the protective effects of habitual consumption of black tea on blood sugar management through increased excretion of glucose in the urine, improved insulin resistance and therefore better blood sugar control. These benefits were most pronounced among daily dark tea drinkers.”

These beneficial effects on metabolic control may lie in the unique way black tea is produced, which involves microbial fermentation, a process that can produce unique bioactive compounds (including alkaloids, free amino acids, polyphenols, polysaccharides and their derivatives) capable of exhibiting powerful antioxidants. and anti-inflammatory effects, improve both insulin sensitivity and beta cell performance in the pancreas, and change the composition of bacteria in the gut.

The latest cross-sectional study included 1,923 adults (562 men, 1,361 women aged 20 to 80 years) living in the community from eight provinces in China. In total, 436 participants were living with diabetes and 352 with prediabetes, and 1,135 had normal blood glucose levels.

Participants included both non-habitual tea drinkers and those who had only drank one type of black tea in the past. They were asked the frequency (i.e., never, occasionally, often, and daily) and the type (i.e., green, black, dark, or other tea) of tea consumption.

The researchers examined the association between the frequency and type of black tea consumption and glucose excretion in urine (assessed by the glucose-creatine ratio in morning urine [UGCR]), insulin resistance (measured using triglycerides and glucose index). TyG]derived from fasting blood glucose and triglyceride levels) and glycemic status (defined as a history of type 2 diabetes, current use of antidiabetic medications, or an abnormal 75 g oral glucose tolerance test).

The people with diabetes they often have a greater renal reabsorption capacity for glucose, so their kidneys take up more glucose, preventing it from being excreted in the urine, which contributes to higher blood sugar.

After accounting for differences in age, gender, and clinical and lifestyle factors, the analysis found that drink black tea every day was associated with increased urinary glucose excretion (UGCR of 0.11 mmol/mmol) and reduced insulin resistance (TyG of – 0.23), as well as a 15% lower risk for prediabetes and a 28% reduced risk for type 2 diabetes, compared to non-tea drinkers.

These favorable effects on health were more consistent for black tea drinkers, with dark tea consumption associated with an increase in UGCR of 0.16 mmol/mmol and a reduction in TyG of 0.31.

According to Associate Professor Wu, “These findings suggest that the actions of bioactive compounds in dark tea may directly or indirectly modulate glucose excretion in the kidneys, an effect, to some extent, that mimics that of the sodium-glucose co-transporter -2 (SGLT2) ) inhibitors, a new class of antidiabetic drugs that is not only effective in prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetesbut also has a substantial protective effect on the heart and kidneys.”

The co-lead author, Professor Zilin Sun from the Southeast University, adds: “Our findings suggest that drinking black tea daily has the potential to reduce the risk and progression of type 2 diabetes through improved blood sugar control. When you look at all the different biomarkers associated with black tea drinking, it could be a simple step that people can easily take to improve their diet and health.”

Despite the promising results, the authors caution that, as with any observational study, the results cannot prove that drinking tea every day improves blood control. blood sugar by increasing urinary glucose excretion and reducing insulin resistance, but suggest that they are likely to contribute.

They are currently conducting a randomized double-blind trial to investigate the benefits of black tea on blood sugar control in people living with type 2 diabetes to validate their findings. Furthermore, they cannot exclude the possibility of residual confounding due to others lifestyles and physiological factors may have influenced the results.