Argentario, paradise turned hell: thousands of dead fish on the shore: smelly beaches and mass escape

Nightmare Summer at Argentariothe mayor of Orbetello Andrea Casamenti tries to joke about it: “Only the locusts were missing”. Very serious situation and tourists fleeing, even asked for the State of emergency in the Tuscany Region. But what happened? The list is long: hundreds of cancelled reservations, suddenly deserted beaches, alarms, organizational malfunctions, overheating of waters and fish deaths. The darkest season of Argentario. Everything – reports Il Messaggero – began in July with the disaster that unfolded in its sea, it has become boiling due to global warming. In the height of the summer season there was an incredible mass death of fish. Their carcasses emerged to the surface and washed up on the shorescausing bad smell and discomfortas well as serious losses for local fish farming companies.

The mayor of Orbetello, Andrea Housesfaced with such a serious situation – continues Il Messaggero – has asked the Tuscany Region for a regional state of emergency. A request based first of all on the fact that the Municipality “cannot support alone” the expenses necessary to manage the situation And dispose of all the fish that washed up on the coast. The fish kill has also created serious problems for the beaches in the vicinity. There have been problems especially at Ansedoniaon the beaches of the Feniglia and of Etruscan Cutusually crowded with holidaymakers during the high season.

So the first consequence was that the beachesstarting from the first days of August, have resulted much less crowded than usual. Tourists on the run, including VIPs. Also many stars of Hollywoodwho usually spend their summer holidays in those places, have decided to go elsewhere. Anne Hathaway He avoided boats and dives preferring to take a quick tour of the Passionist convent, Leonardo DiCaprio He only had a few hours left for a boat change, Steven Spielberg – with his 109-meter superyacht with a swimming pool and helipads on board – saw the Argentario passing by from afar, without stopping as had happened in the past.