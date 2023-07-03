Extension. The private negotiation with broadcasters for “Italian” television rights for the next three-year period 2024-2027 (or for 2024-2029 on the basis of the new possibility ensured by the recent legislative intervention) continues. “The assembly of the Serie A clubs has resolved to continue with the negotiations – said the president of the League, Lorenzo Casini – as envisaged by the guidelines and the tender”. The negotiation is surrounded by secrecy. “The envelopes have been opened but I’m not saying anything, also because there is no definitive amount and negotiations are underway”. In practice, no president – they assure the League – has seen the current numbers of offers from DAZN, Sky and Mediaset (for free-to-air matches). We will meet again on July 14, but it is not certain that we will be able to discuss the matter again on that date. In any case, there is still time until 2 August to continue with the private negotiations, therefore a month. Casini however added on the hypothesis of the Lega channel that “this alternative is real. Serie A is already producing content today. We moved early precisely because this alternative is real. We are at the decisive moment”. Relations with agents and prosecutors were also discussed after a complaint by Salernitana. “The problem concerns the possibility of an invasion of the sphere of competence of the company. There has been talk of the possibility of adopting a code of ethics even with possible sanctions”.