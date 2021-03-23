The Chinese brand Black Shark, specialized in cell phones for video games, presented its new Black Shark 4 series, with features that reach up to the AMOLED E4 screen with 144 hertz (Hz) refresh rate and the using a solid state storage (SSD), the same used by the latest generation computers.

The family of devices is made up of two models: a standard one, Black Shark 4, which uses the Snapdragon 870 processor; and a premium one, Black Shark 4 Pro, which is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, Qualcomm’s highest range.

The Black Shark 4 family shares some characteristics, among which the use of a 6.67-inch screen with AMOLED E4 panel manufactured by Samsung stands out, with a 144 Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 720 Hz and HDR10 +.

Likewise, the series mounts a 4,500 mAh dual battery capacity, with 120W fast charge that allows to recharge it to 100% in less than 15 minutes, while half its capacity is charged in 5 minutes.

It also has support for 5G networks (SA and NSA) and WiFi 6.

Black Shark 4 Pro: the top-of-the-range version

The main option of the Chinese brand uses an internal configuration with LPDDR5 RAM memory of up to 6,400 Mbps, which improves capacity by 16 percent and application load up to 20 percent.

However, it stands out especially for the use of a memory system that combines the use of a UFS 3.1 flash drive with a custom solid state storage (SSD), something that according to the company happens for the first time in the industry.

This type of storage enables the Black Shark 4 Pro to double bandwidth and improve write capabilities by 69 percent, with 55 percent more read performance.

Black Shark 4 Pro, the new Chinese gamer phone.

Also, Black Shark 4 Pro employs a liquid cooling system with two sandwich-shaped units and new metal welding, with which it manages to improve heat dissipation by 30 percent and reduce the core temperature by 18 degrees Celsius.

The premium device of the family is completed by a triple rear camera with a 64MP main lens complemented with an 8MP 120-degree wide angle and a 5MP macro camera – it works between 2 and 10cm -, a 20MP perforated front camera on the screen, an NFC sensor and a fingerprint reader on the physical button for video games.

It is available in two color variants – both in black – priced at 3,999 yuan ($ 600) for its base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage, with a maximum model going up to 12 + 256GB for 4,499 yuan ($ 700). ).

Black Shar 4, the base model

As usual, the Chinese brand launched a standard version of the phone that maintains most of the specifications of its older brother, such as LPDDR5 for RAM and offers, for its part, only UFS 3.1 storage.

Although the rear camera is also triple, the main lens of the standard Black Shark 4 goes from 64MP to 48, and the size of the pixels goes from 0.7 microns to 0.8. It also has four pixel fusion technology in one, for 12MP resulting images.

The standard Black Shark 4 is available in three color variants – two black and one gray – with a base configuration of 6 + 128GB for a price of 2,499 yuan ($ 380), while the maximum version is 12 + 256GB for 3,299. yuan ($ 500).