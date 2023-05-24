the assault

According to some Russian Telegram channels, cited by the Ukrainian media, this morning the Moscow warship Ivan Khurs was attacked by three maritime drones after crossing the Bosphorus. Following the news of the attack on the ship, the Crimean authorities announced the closure of the Crimean bridge explaining that the cause was military exercises in the area, UNIAN reports. The attack on the Khurs ship would have taken place in neutral waters, “c ‘There is reason to believe that the drones were launched from a commercial civilian vessel,’ writes the Rybar channel: ‘The attack occurred at 05.30 after the Khurs passed the Bosphorus Strait, 40 nautical miles to the north. attack was successfully repulsed, the ship was not damaged”.



