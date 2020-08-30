Highlights: Russian Sukhoi-27 fighter jets surrounded American nuclear bomber planes B-52

This stirred NATO countries, this American bomber aircraft flew from Britain.

Earlier, the US deployed its 6 B-52 nuclear bombers in Britain.

Russia’s Sukhoi-27 fighter jets on Friday surrounded the US nuclear bomber B-52 in a very dangerous way over the Black Sea near Eastern Europe. This stirred up NATO countries. This American bomber aircraft flew from Britain and was patrolling over the Black Sea. Earlier, NATO member US had deployed its 6 B-52 nuclear bombers in Britain in view of increasing tensions with Russia.

One of these nuclear bombers flew east and over Europe and the Black Sea. Meanwhile, the Russian Sukhoi-27 aircraft surrounded the American aircraft in a very dangerous way. It is seen in the video that Russian aircraft came very close to American aircraft. Subsequently, the Americans left the aircraft just ahead. Another video clip shows that Russian aircraft had landed at the American Bomber’s Nose.

Tensions between NATO and Russia over rebellion in Belarus

It is being told that these Russian aircraft flew from Crimea. Russia has deployed large-scale fighter aircraft in Crimea to respond to any NATO attack. Russian aircraft stationed here are also responsible for surveillance over the Black Sea. Let us tell you that tension between NATO and Russia is increasing in the face of public uprising in Belarus. Russia has extended its support to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, while NATO countries are opposing him.

The President of Belarus, who has held the power for nearly 26 years, has alleged that NATO wants to partition his country and remove them from power. The US has sent its 6 B-52 bomber aircraft to the UK amid growing tension in NATO and Russia. These aircraft are equipped with around 120 missiles and some of them are equipped with nuclear weapons. The US Air Force has issued a statement saying that six B-52 bombers have flown from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota to the UK’s Fairford air base on 22 August.



‘US will respond to NATO crisis and challenges’

The US said that these bombers will take part in flight training operations in Europe and Africa. The US said that these bombers have been coming here since the year 2018 and their aim is to introduce themselves to NATO allies and other regional partners. The US Airforce stated that this bomber would enhance mission readiness and provide necessary training. It will also respond to any potential crisis and challenges around the world.