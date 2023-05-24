Black Sea | Russia published a video of the alleged boat attack – this is how HS’s fact checker evaluated the video

According to HS’s fact checker, the video seems authentic, but there is no certainty whether it was actually filmed on Wednesday in the Black Sea and whether the exploding boat in it is Ukrainian.

Russian The Ministry of Defense claims on its Telegram channel that three Ukrainian “unmanned speedboats” tried to attack the Russian warship Ivan Hurs in the Black Sea, about 140 kilometers northeast of the Bosphorus.

The news agency Reuters also reported on the claim.

The ministry claims the warship was protecting the Turk Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines that transport gas through the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey. According to the ministry, the Russian armed forces have started protecting the pipelines after the “terrorist attacks” on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Russia also claims to have “destroyed the enemy boats with fire” and that Ivan Hursi continues to operate. Turkey has so far not commented on Russia’s claims.

Russian the Ministry of Defense also released a video of the alleged incident.

HS fact checker of John Helin according to the video, something clearly explodes, and the explosion does not seem to have been added afterwards.

However, it is unclear whether the video was actually filmed on Wednesday in the Black Sea and whether the exploding ship in the video is Ukrainian.

“It looks somewhat similar to some of the unmanned naval vessels used by Ukraine, but not exactly the same. The possibility exists for that,” says Helin.

On video the briefly visible Russian ship from which the video was filmed could be a Yuri Ivanov-class ship, although according to Helin it is not completely certain. Ivan Hurs is also a ship of that class. There are only two of them in the Russian navy and one of them is known to be in the Black Sea.

Norwegian Twitter user The Lookout, focused on tracking the Russian navy, analyzes the video footage from the ship and compares it to Ivan Hurs. He probably considers the beginning of the video to be in the category of Yuri Ivanov.

At issue it is not the first time that news is heard from the Black Sea after the start of the war of aggression.

In March, the US unmanned the airplane fell into the sea in the Black Sea. Two Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets jammed an MQ-9 Reaper by flying in front of it and spraying fuel towards the aircraft.

Finally, a Russian fighter jet hit the propeller of the aircraft, which resulted in the aircraft falling into the sea. The plane fell into the sea about 120 kilometers southwest of the Crimean peninsula.

A year ago in April, a Russian warship Moskva sank In the Black Sea. Ukraine was said to have sunk the ship with Neptun sea missiles partly with the help of US intelligence. Russia claimed that the ship sank as a result of a fire.

Ukraine’s grain export agreement in the Black Sea continued recently in two months. The agreement allows Ukrainian grain and food exports through the Black Sea.