Black Sea, Russia convenes delegate GB: “Strong protest”

The British Ambassador to Russia, Deborah Bronnert, was summoned to the Moscow Foreign Ministry and notified the “strong protest for the violation of the Russian border and the provocative and dangerous actions of the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom in the territorial waters of the Russian Federation, which Russia considers one serious breach of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea“. We read this in a note from the Russian Foreign Ministry on the incident involving a British destroyer in the waters of the Crimea.” It was specifically pointed out that, if similar provocations are repeated, Britain will be fully responsible for the possible consequences “.