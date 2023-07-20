Black Sea | Putin: The West has a “completely distorted” image of the grain agreement

According to Putin, the agreement is meaningless in its current form and the West is only using it for “political blackmail”.

Russia could immediately return to the Black Sea Grain Agreement if all the conditions set by Russia are met, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. The news agencies Reuters and the Russian state-owned news agencies report on the matter Interfax.

Putin claimed that the Western countries are to blame for the collapse of the agreement. According to the president, the agreement has a “colossal humanitarian significance”, which the West is neglecting because of its “political blackmail”.

Putin said in a televised speech that the West has a “completely distorted” understanding of the grain agreement. According to him, the agreement in its current form has become meaningless.

Year thanks to the grain agreement signed then, Ukrainian grain and foodstuffs have been able to be transported from Ukrainian ports to the world via the Black Sea.

Russia withdrew from the agreement on Monday. On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that, starting Thursday, it would consider any ships bound for Ukrainian ports as “potential carriers of military cargo” and thus parties to the conflict.

“The countries under whose flags such ships sail are considered to be involved in the conflict in Ukraine on the side of the Kyiv regime,” the ministry’s in the statement was said.

The alignment takes effect at midnight Finnish time.

of the UN and mediated by Turkey the agreement has been renewed at regular intervals, but Russia has also used it as a tool with which it pressures to ease sanctions.

In exchange for the continuation of the grain agreement, it has demanded, among other things, the return of the Russian agricultural bank Rosselhozbank to the Swift payment system.

The demands have also included the continuation of deliveries of agricultural machinery and their parts to Russia, the removal of insurance restrictions, the return to use of the Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, and the release of the accounts of Russian companies related to the export of food and fertilizers.

Putin repeated the same demands on Wednesday as well.

“If all these conditions are met that we have previously agreed on – we have not just come up with them now – but as soon as they are met, we will go back to the agreement immediately,” he claimed.