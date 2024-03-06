Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

The patrol ship Sergei Kotov (far right) in 2022 at a Navy Day parade in the Russian Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk. © IMAGO/Vitaly Timkiv/SNA

Ukraine once again manages to strike a blow against the Russian Navy: the destruction of the “Sergei Kotov”. It was a bad day for the Russian Black Sea Fleet, said Kiev. London also commented on the incident.

Kyiv – During the ground operations in Ukraine war Russia currently has the initiative. In the Black Sea, however, Ukraine repeatedly inflicted losses on the Russian fleet – most recently, for example, it sank the patrol boat “Sergei Kotov”. The Black Sea is for Putins marine no longer safe, was the reaction of British Defense Minister Grant Shapps – who drew important conclusions for the West from the Ukrainian success.

Tensions on the high seas: Ukrainian attacks put pressure on Russia's navy

It began with the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet “Moskva” shortly after the start of the Russian invasion more than two years ago. Since then, Ukraine has destroyed or damaged at least 21 Russian ships or submarines, such as Show geo-verified information from the Oryx database. The losses would be 20 percent of the Black Sea Fleet within four monthssaid British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps last December. Attacks have recently increased, prompting Moscow to move military ships from its historic naval base in Sevastopol on the Crimean Peninsula further east to the port city of Novorossiysk.

The Ukrainians' most recent success was the attack on the Russian patrol ship “Sergei Kotov”. “Another bad day for the Russian fleet,” wrote the Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR on the platform X (formerly Twitter) and published a video: The recordings are intended to show the destruction of the ship Magura V5 maritime drones show. A special unit from “Group 13” damaged the $65 million “Sergey Kotov” in Ukrainian territorial waters near the Kerch Strait, one said Announcement from the HUR. The Defense Ministry in Moscow initially did not comment. Russian military bloggers confirmed the attack – and also criticized it. Among other things, they criticized the Russian Navy's inability to defend itself.

Screenshot from a video from the Military Intelligence Service of Ukraine (GUR), which is said to show the destruction of a patrol ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet (recorded on March 5, 2024). © IMAGO / Cover images

London's warning to Moscow: “Black Sea not safe for Putin's navy”

British Defense Secretary Shapps shared the Ukrainian military intelligence video on X on Tuesday. “The Black Sea is for Putins Navy not sure,” commented the minister and added: “Until recently that would have been unimaginable. Now that the West is supporting Ukraine, it is undeniable.” His conclusion led to an appeal to the West for more arms supplies to Ukraine: “If we give them what they need, the courage and skill of the Ukrainian armed forces can Enabling victories that were once thought impossible.” Ukraine is currently suffering from an acute shortage of ammunition.

Ukraine hints at further attacks: “Russian Black Sea Fleet symbol of occupation”

The strategically important Kerch waterway is located not far from the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014 in violation of international law. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calls the recapture of the peninsula one of Ukraine's most important war goals. In his daily address on Tuesday, he commented on the damage to the Sergei Kotov. Ukraine has proven what it is capable of, said the president and hinted at further attacks: “There are no longer any safe havens for Russian terrorists in the Black Sea and there never will be.”

For Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's office, the successes against the Russian navy also have a symbolic meaning: “The Russian Black Sea Fleet is a symbol of the occupation. She cannot be in Ukrainian Crimea,” Yermak wrote on Telegram. But the successes against the Russian navy are also important economically: Through its dominance in the Black Sea, Kiev is able to maintain military security corridors that enable important grain exports – even without a grain agreement with Russia.