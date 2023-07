How did you feel about the content of this article?

Possible non-renewal of the Black Sea agreement could impact prices, but the world is well served with wheat | Photo: Jonathan Campos/Archive/Gazeta do Povo

The Black Sea grain export agreement, which allows Ukraine to export food and Russian fertilizer production during the war, expires on Monday. If not renewed by Russia, it could trigger supply crises in the Middle East and Africa and cause a global spike in food prices.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan declared that Vladimir Putin should extend the agreement tomorrow, but there are those who bet that this will not happen, since the Russian leader said he was studying abandoning the pact. The UN expects a position from Moscow this Sunday (16).

Putin again asserted that the agreement has not been fulfilled and conditioned the renewal to the reestablishment of an ammonia export pipeline used for fertilizers that passes through Ukrainian territory and was bombed.