Black Sea | A Russian fighter jet interfered with a Polish plane in international airspace

The plane of the Polish border guard was on a routine Frontex patrol in Romania.

Russian on Friday, a fighter jet interfered with a Polish border control plane in the Black Sea in international airspace, according to the Romanian Ministry of Defense. The ministry condemned the Russian plane’s actions as aggressive and dangerous.

The Polish plane was on a routine patrol by the European border agency Frontex when a Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet came to disturb it. The scene was about 60 kilometers east of Romanian airspace.

“This incident is further evidence of Russia’s provocative actions in the Black Sea,” the Romanian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Frontex did not comment on the incident to the news agency AFP. The Polish border guard refused to comment on the matter, but said it would make an announcement on Sunday.

The plane of the Polish border guard is involved in the Frontex operation in Romania, where Sweden and Spain are also involved. The Polish plane has been in Romania since April 19 and will return on May 17.