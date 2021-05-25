Olympio, the head of the Afro-Brazilian scriptwriting team (top center) and Cuervo, director of VIS Americas (bottom left), with several of the writers. COURTESY

VIS Americas, the studio that creates content for Paramount +, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and other ViacomCBS brands, has just created Narrativas Negras, a team of black Brazilian scriptwriters, as part of its project to produce programs, series, films or contests that show greater diversity. The goal is for the worlds portrayed on the screen to better reflect the multiple social realities. More than half of Brazilians are mestizo or black, descendants of enslaved Africans, a reality to which advertising has adapted much faster than the media. And, although Afro-Brazilians have been appearing on screens for a long time, their characters have almost always been thought by whites. The plan is that in six months the ideas they work on will melt into four stories that are the germ of new productions.

‘Them’: hit the black, entertain the white

Marton Olympio, who leads the quintet, explains in a video call interview that “for a long time, the black man from Brazil was the object of soap operas, of movies … now it is about starting to be a subject.” Or in the words of the director of VIS Americas, Federico Cuervo, they intend that this studio that produces content in Latin America for regional and global audiences “gives a voice behind the cameras and in front of them to Brazilian Afro-descendants.” As these times of pandemic rule, the scriptwriters exchange ideas from their homes through Zoom, where the interview also takes place in a Rio-São Paulo-Buenos Aires connection.

This quintet of television content creators share the color of their skin and the daily experiences that this implies, but their professional origins are quite diverse. They include, in addition to a classic screenwriter, a theater actress, a comic book artist and the author of three novels. One is in Brasilia, one lives in the privileged south of Rio de Janeiro, another in the poorer periphery of the city … “The meeting is working very well,” says Olympio, because “within black narratives there is diversity. Not all whites are the same, nor do they have the same way of seeing the world ”. Nor are the voices or desires of the blacks uniform.

Anti-racist protests over the death of George Floyd, as in the past with the MeToo movement, put the global focus on racial and gender issues. Phenomenon that led companies and institutions around the world to examine their consciences, first, and then to design and implement systematic programs to expand gender, racial or sexual orientation diversity in their staff, creations, candidacies, juries …

The result of a months-long internal reflection process, ViacomCBS announced at the end of last year that it will dedicate 25% of its budget in Latin America to creating and developing black, mestizo and indigenous content. As in Brazil, the rest of the continent also projects a much whiter image than the real one. “It’s about promoting diversity, equity and inclusion,” says Cuervo, who considers this project “a first step” for this company that also creates content for Telefe or Porta dos Fundos, among others.

The film ‘City of God’ is for many foreigners their only reference to life in the favelas. .

They both emphasize that the writers are not writing scripts, but that they intend to illuminate stories that can later be materialized in very different formats. Those ideas “could end up being a romantic comedy, an action movie or a horror movie. We need to expand records. There is a market eager to see blacks loving each other, laughing in comedies, ”he says.

The director of VIS Americas emphasizes that Narrativas Negras was not born to attract new audiences. He explains that the company already had black scriptwriters before and that its productions reflected a certain social diversity. The difference, he underlines, is that “now there is a clear strategy against what were previously rather sporadic and individual outbursts.” And he mentions as examples the efforts to give visibility to transgender people in Argentina or to indigenous citizens in Mexico.

The team leader insists on the need to break schemes, to get out of the box. It is about going beyond the role to which Afro-Brazilians have often been relegated, a place whose icon is the film City of God, which went around the world in 2002 and is for many foreigners its only reference to life in the favelas.

He adds that wanting to aspire to leave those molds behind does not mean ignoring pressing problems such as racism. “We are not going to flee from the pending challenges, it is impossible not to talk about racism as the pandemic shows right now,” Olimpio recalls. Indeed, the inequality born in times of slavery in Brazil or the United States means that the coronavirus is more deadly in both countries for mestizos and blacks than for their white compatriots.

