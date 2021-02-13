The Year of the Buffalo in China begins with a battle with Great Britain. In early February, the British authorities withdrew the license of the Chinese English-language channel, CGTN (China Global Television Network), on British soil. On Thursday February 11, it was the Chinese authorities who decided to put a black screen in place of BBC World News for mistreatment and treatment deemed biased.

In particular, the treatment of news by the BBC World News on Uyghurs in Xinjiang, in the management of the covid-19 or on Hong Kong, the former British colony which is the subject of numerous reports on the BBC, which do not appeal to the Chinese authorities. The front is therefore open between China and the United Kingdom. Especially since London has also had the installation of antennas prohibited by law. 5G by Chinese Huawei.