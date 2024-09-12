There is a freak meteorological known as “black rain,” which could affect various areas of Argentina in the coming days, according to a warning from the Brazilian meteorological service MetSul.

The main cause is the smoke generated by forest fires that are present in northern South America, particularly Bolivia, Paraguay and Brazil.

According to reports, on Monday afternoon, September 9, a thick mass of smoke reached the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires area, raising concerns about air quality and possible consequences for public health.

For its part, Sources from the National Meteorological Service (SMN) told local media that the layer of smoke reduces visibility and may have further effects in the coming hours.

It is known that more than 60 municipalities in the province of Buenos Aires, along with areas of Jujuy, Salta, Tucumán, Catamarca, La Rioja and Córdoba have also reported the presence of smoke.

What is ‘black rain’?



‘Black rain’ occurs when the raindrops They mix with polluting particles suspended in the atmosphere, such as ash, soot or chemical compounds.

These pollutants can have various sources, but Forest fires are one of the most common triggers since when mixed with the humidity of the environment, Polluted particles stain the precipitation, giving it a darker color.

The term refers to any form of polluted rain, which in some cases may have a greyish or brownish colour. However, its impact goes beyond the aesthetic, as it can have harmful effects on both human health and ecosystems.

This phenomenon is expected to affect Buenos Aires and other areas of the country until the weekend.taking into account that unstable atmospheric conditions, together with the accumulation of smoke in the air, favor the possibility that the rains that fall during this period will be contaminated.

For now, the situation remains monitored, and the population is advised to pay attention to weather reports, as well as taking precautions to avoid prolonged exposure to contaminated air.

