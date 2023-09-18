“A criminal would be the man of color, if in the most risky crisis, on the occasion when the agents of Power draw their swords, dealing deep blows to the Constitution, to Freedom […] keep mute silence, child of coercion, or terror.”

The text above is in one of the editions of the 1st black press newspaper in Brazil: The Mulatto or The Colored Mancreated on September 14, 1833. The message is representative of a mission that unites black communicators from the past and present: not to remain silent in the face of intimidation, violation of rights and threats to freedom.

In that context, the newspaper denounced the arbitrary arrest of a black man, Maurício José de Lafuente, accused of vagrancy and illegal possession of a weapon. This was promptly refuted by a series of evidence. If we fast forward to the present day, there is a clear continuity. Social movements and researchers have incessantly denounced racist police approaches and the systematic criminalization of black people: the group accounts for 68% of those currently in prisons in the country, according to the Yearbook of the Brazilian Public Security Forum.

Among the different ways of confronting racism, journalism has been, according to experts interviewed by the Brazil Agency, an important tool for reporting, debate and reflection for almost 2 centuries. Diverse voices and communication channels have offered alternatives to dominant discourses of exclusion and inequality.

“From the beginning until now, black press outlets have in common this feeling of not feeling represented and contemplated in the right way by the hegemonic corporate media. They bring important narratives of self-reference, as they are made by black people”says Jonas Pinheiro, journalist at Affirmative Magazine.

“When people tell their own stories, they bring certain sensibilities and perspectives that are neglected by the mainstream corporate media, which is most of the time racist”adds Pinheiro, researcher in the area of ​​communication and culture at the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA).

Man of Color: the beginning

The first chapters of the black press in Brazil can be told based on the trajectory of Francisco de Paula Brito, a black man who was born in 1809 in Rio de Janeiro. As a young man, he learned graphic art at the Imperial and National Typography, formerly the Royal Printing Office, and pursued a career in other endeavors as a composer, press director, editor, translator and short story writer.

Francisco de Paula Brito is recognized for 2 historical achievements: having been the first editor of Machado de Assis, the biggest name in Brazilian literature, and the editor of pasquim The Colored Man, the 1st black press periodical in the country. Printed at Paula Brito’s Tipografia Fluminense, of which he was the owner, the newspaper had only 4 editions, but opened its doors to all those who would come later.

From the 3rd issue onwards, the name was changed to The Mulatto or The Colored Man. Slavery, still in force in the country, was not a topic in the newspaper, which was more focused on denouncing racial discrimination against free black people. During 1833, one of the main slogans was to attack the difficulties imposed on black people in obtaining civil, political and military public positions. Still in the same year, between September and November, other periodicals in this segment would appear inspired by the pioneer: Brazilian Brown, The Goat, The Crioulinho It is The Lafuente.

It would take 43 years for a new manifestation of the black press to emerge. It was only in 1876, in Recife, that the newspaper began to circulate The man. Shortly afterwards it will be São Paulo’s turn, with The Homeland It is The progressboth in 1899, and Porto Alegre, with The examplefrom 1892. The periodical from Rio Grande do Sul would have the longest run of the black press so far, being closed in 1930, due to financial problems.

In her dissertation on the 19th century black press, historian Ana Flávia Magalhães Pinto presents a definition of what would characterize these types of vehicles: they are “newspapers written by black people; for black people; conveying topics of interest to black populations”. Also common is the stance of challenging attempts at silencing.

“These initial moments of the black press in Brazil demonstrate that, despite countless setbacks – including slavery itself and its related instruments –, black people here formulated their own speech and made it public. Even though they did not simultaneously reach the entire national territory, these printed materials are part of the collective effort to control the codes of domination and subvert them”, says the excerpt from Ana Flávia’s dissertation. She currently holds the position of director general of the National Archives.

20th century

Throughout the 20th century, the number of black press outlets multiplied. In Rio Grande do Sul, the The Dawn, published between 1907 and 1965, with interruptions. After The Scissors (1924), The uprising (1925) and The Chatterbox (1929). In Minas Gerais, there are The truth (1904) and the Race (1935). In Sao Paulo, The Menelick (1915), The Xauter (1916), The street (1916), The Bandeirante (1918), The Pin (1918), The Liberty (1919), The Sentinel (1920), Kosmos (1922), Clarim d’Alvorada (1924), Elite (1924), Progress (1928) and The Voice of the Race (1933). The latter was published by the Frente Negra Brasileira (1931-1937), the main black organization in the country at the time.

Further on they would come The New Horizon (1946), New world (1950), Our newspaper (1951), Ebony News (1957), The Mutirão (1958), in addition to the magazines slave quarters (1946) and Niger (1960). In Rio de Janeiro, emphasis on The Voice of Blackness (1953).

Most publications were short-lived. In some cases, lasting only a few editions and not lasting beyond the first year of life. Historian João Paulo Lopes says that it is necessary to take into account the social context of those who produced and read the periodicals.

“The costs of publishing a newspaper were high. Generally, payment was made through a distribution between the editors and the activists, if the newspaper had a link with an association of the black movement. Others got money from advertising, which helped pay for publication for a longer period of time. And others depended on subscriptions. And when readers were affected by economic crises, they could stop paying for publications, which affected circulation. But not everything was just financial. From time to time, these publications suffered attacks and were jammed in moments of political crisis and dictatorships.”declared historian João Paulo Lopes.

It is worth mentioning especially the case of the newspaper Quilombo, led by Abdias Nascimento: politician, artist, activist and creator of the cultural movement Teatro Experimental do Negro (TEN). O Quilombo had 10 editions between December 1948 and July 1950. And it adopted a striking political agenda against “demeaning piety and philanthropism” in relation to the black population, in addition to reinforcing the importance of an active fight against racism in the country.

With the end of the dictatorship, newspapers founded by people who participated in the Unified Black Movement (MNU), founded in 1978, stood out, with the central agenda being the deconstruction of the “myth of racial democracy” and the denunciation of structural racism. Some examples are the Brand (1977), the goal (1977), Jornegro (1977), Negrice (1977), Saci (1978), Vissungo (1979), Pixaim (1979), the Voice of the Black (1984), the General Africas (1995), Elemi (1985), the Irohin (1996) and the magazine Race, of national circulation (1996).

“What exists in a common brand, which connects newspapers since Man of Color, is discrimination and prejudice. Of course, with differences in historical context. In the 19th century, we still live within a slave society, and publications are raising questions about non-enslaved black men in the first years of the independent country”says Lopes.

“With abolition, the fight is against structural racism, unfolding in the most diverse forms, fronts and faces. In institutions, in the police, in the job market, in schools, in the countryside, in access to land”says the historian.

Past and future

In this group of historical periodicals, one in particular is preparing a commemorative edition to rescue debates from the past and rethink them in light of current problems: The magazine Brandfrom Porto Alegre, which originally circulated in 1977. With articles by journalists, sociologists and teachers, the project aims to compare different contexts and analyze at what points there have been advances or setbacks in the challenges faced by the black population in the country.

Jeanice Dias Ramos, who participated in the Brand in the 1970s, he is one of the people leading the current project, which depends on financial support to be completed. But, as happened before, she believes that the importance of the topic is to mobilize different people around the magazine.

“If you look at the agendas from that period, they are still new. They talk about issues that are still unresolved within blackness. All topics were covered in depth in the magazine and the problems are very current”said Jeanice

Due to this historical continuity of struggles and demands, Jeanice understands that black press outlets will continue to be fundamental channels of expression in the country.

“Black media provides conditions for the black community to take ownership of its own problems. May you be able to visualize and overcome the challenges that are inherent to black people. These are social and basic questions of survival. We are mostly poor. And we have to fight daily for bread, for transportation, for work. We don’t have an easy life. There is a lack of living well for the black community. When a black teenager leaves home, his mother panics. Will this child return home? This is our reality”he declared.

