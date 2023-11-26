Residents of peripheral areas face infrastructure problems, such as health care, transportation, sanitation and housing.

The effects of extreme heat waves are more intense for populations in peripheral areas of urban centers and particularly for black people, who represent the majority of residents in these locations. This is what geographer Diosmar Filho, researcher at UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense), a reference in the debate on environmental racism and scientific coordinator of the Iyaleta Research Association, points out.

“In these areas, there is less infrastructure and less assistance for health, transportation, sanitation and housing. And all of this is related to how we will face the effects caused by climate change, for example, when it rains or the increase in temperature with heat waves.“, it says.

Diosmar observes that peripheral neighborhoods, which are generally denser and without green areas, are also more subject to water and electricity supply problems. The geographer advises that, on these days, it is necessary to drink more water. “There are areas where water does not reach in quantity and quality. In Salvador, for example, there are peripheral regions that go up to an entire month without water supply”, he states.

Read more:

Climate changes

Based in the capital of Bahia, the Iyaleta Research Association investigates climate change and racial, gender, social and territorial inequalities. For more than 2 years, the team of researchers has been deepening studies in urban areas located within the perimeter of the Legal Amazon. In 2022, Diosmar and 7 other researchers participated in the production of notebooks providing analyzes of climate events in Porto Velho and Cuiabá.

The researchers draw attention to the characteristics of subnormal clusters – IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) classification for forms of irregular land occupation for housing purposes in urban areas. In general, they are defined by the irregular urban pattern and the lack of essential public services. They are also marked by density, that is, they have a large concentration of residents. In Porto Velho, 12.2% of the population resides in these areas.

Diosmar highlights that the type of building seen in these spaces is a complicating factor. The geographer points out the existence of unhealthy housing, with little space and low ceilings. “If you have a heat wave and you have an area where there is not much air circulation, there will certainly be a direct impact on people’s health conditions.”, assesses the geographer.

The researchers observed that, in the cases of Cuiabá and Porto Velho, the cities analyzed, territorial issues and urban inequality influence the way climate change impacts black and indigenous populations. They observe that, in the capital of Mato Grosso, urban racial segregation reflects the implementation of the municipal master plan, which did not take into account the guarantee of the fundamental rights of the black population and the concern about the effects of climate change.

“In relation to basic sanitation, black women (79.38%) and black men (78.24%) living in the urban area of ​​Cuiabá, have the lowest proportion of access to adequate sanitation (general sewage network and use of septic tanks). septic) compared to white people (women – 86.3% and men –85.91%)”, records the study.

Cuiabá was one of the cities that suffered most in the extreme heat wave recorded last week, having been the hottest capital in the country for a few days. Thermometers reached the 40 °C mark. The El Niño phenomenon, which has been manifesting itself intensely and is expected to continue producing effects until April 2024, has been linked to the increase in temperatures in most of Brazil at the end of the year. But different researchers assess that the recent heat wave also reflects, to some extent, the global warming of the planet.

Read more:

Health

In studies in Cuiabá and Porto Velho, researchers also sought to evaluate health indicators associated with arboviruses, as diseases transmitted by mosquitoes are called. Aedes aegypti: dengue, zika and chikungunya. All of them are more prevalent in the summer. Mosquito proliferation accelerates at high temperatures, as, in heat, their reproductive period becomes shorter. Furthermore, summer in much of Brazil is the rainiest season, which increases the number of places with stagnant water, where eggs are deposited by the Aedes aegypti.

Indicators collected by researchers in Cuiabá indicate that arboviruses affect the black population with greater intensity. Considering women diagnosed with dengue between 2014 and 2020, 54.79% were black, 14.85% white and 0.39% indigenous. For the remainder of the cases, there is no information on race or ethnicity.

Among men, the numbers are similar: 54.85% black, 13.06% white, 0.72% indigenous and 31.10% ignored. Experts note that racial and gender inequalities, housing conditions and exposure to contexts of greater urban vulnerability and lack of rights, such as basic sanitation and access to health services, are factors closely related to the incidence of these diseases.

“QWhen summer arrives, you start to see recommendations: ‘take care of your garden, remove the pot from the plant, do this, do that’. There is national propaganda that seems like we are going to solve the entire dengue problem this way, given that, in peripheral areas, access to sanitation is unequal. And the lack of sanitation favors the transmission of the disease”, says Diosmar.

Read more:

Public policy

Another study published by the Iyaleta Research Association –concluded in 2022– presented contributions to the PNA (National Adaptation Plan). The plan was instituted through an ordinance from the Ministry of the Environment in May 2016, after a process of listening to different sectors of society. Its objective is to guide public managers in adopting initiatives to minimize climate risk in the long term and reduce vulnerability to the climate crisis.

In September, a technical group was created by the federal government to prepare a proposal to update the PNA, listening to civil society. For Diosmar, several measures need to be considered. Among them, he mentions the urgency of an afforestation policy. “We will increasingly need green areas“, it says.

The researcher also cites the need for sectoral, territorial and local public policies. “We need states and municipalities with integrated housing, sanitation, health and education policies. We need to look at sanitation as part of an education process in times of climate change, we need housing that moves away from this model that imprisons, where people on the outskirts of big cities live inside small 6 m² houses”, he concludes.

With information from Brazil Agency.