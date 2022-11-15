South Korea.- YG-Entertainment It’s a company South Korean which is responsible for to train talented young people for years to later debut those who show a good performance in the music and / or acting industry, after the exhaustive preparation where even people must move away from their homes in search of fame, as happened with the most famous girl group of all time, BLACKPINK.

everybody knows that BLACKPINK is the most successful girl band in the world, has been positioned at the peak of success since it officially debuted in 2016, but very little is known about the company that formed them as artists, much less about its owner, Yang Hyun Suktherefore Debate brings to you who is this asian businessman.

Yang Hyun Suk besides running a major music agency, is a rapper, singer, dancer and songwriter born on January 9, 1970 in South Korea.

The race of ‘Daddy YG’began by joining the K-pop group, ‘Seo Taji and Boys’but when leaving the band he joined the agency and record company, YG-Entertainmentwhere he developed his talent in the business world as well as music.

Some time later he married an actress and singer, with whom he formed a family that has become very successful.