Ciro Immobile, European champion center forward, is not having the best days of his life as a striker, who blossomed with the Juventus shirt at the Viareggio tournament. Not even Pippo Inzaghi, world champion center forward, is having the best hours of his coaching career and in his case the incredible defeat against North Macedonia has nothing to do with it. Maybe he thought, like many fans, that he would have scored at least one goal in Palermo, because in 57 games with the blue shirt he scored 25, while Immobile is still at 15, with just two fewer appearances.