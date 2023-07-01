With their sunglasses, their afro hairstyles, their berets turned to the side, in short, their appearance between cool and paramilitary, the Black Panthers, founded in California in 1966 by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale, led the anti-racist fight in the United States in turbulent times, surrounded by controversy, tensions with the authorities, and persecution by the FBI. His story is told in the graphic novel The Black Panther Party (Publishing Alliance), by David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson. They not only vindicated their cause in the streets and in the media, or controversially defended violence as a form of self-defense, but they also created social, health and educational programs to help the community.

The book is a recent sample of the publications related to Afro and anti-racism that appear here and there in the Spanish publishing scene: it cannot be said that we are facing a boom, but in the face of a growing and sustained trend that responds to the interest of the Afro-descendant community in Spain and that of the general public. On the occasion of the trickle of police abuse in the United States, or cases of racism in Spanish soccer, such as the one recently suffered and combated by the Real Madrid player Vinicius, society focuses on the problem of racism. Then, another controversy appears that grabs the attention of the press and the networks, and is forgotten again. But the books remain.

“Since 15-M there has been a growing interest in progressive themes, and in editorials that accommodate them, offering new texts and recovering classics by authors such as James Baldwin, Angela Davis or Franz Fanon. Before, all this was a little corner of the Rastro, now it is a wide market”, explains Ladislao Bapory Site, a Vallecano of Equatoguinean origin, translator, among other related books, of the graphic novel about the Black Panthers. An interest and inclusion that are not only seen in the publishing market, but can also be seen on platforms like Netflix and in the film industry, sometimes with notable controversies (such as that of The little Mermaid played by a black actress). “Current progressivism is anti-racist and multicultural,” adds Site.

The writer and journalist Lucía Mbomío, author of ‘Daughter of the road’ (Grijalbo).

Different currents are detected within Afro books, according to the journalist Lucía Mbomío, author of daughter of the road (Grijalbo). On the one hand, people who were born in Spain or arrived very young, and who usually write autobiographies, narrating their adventures as black people in a white world, without this being an obstacle to dealing with the contexts. These are the cases of Mbomío itself; of Moha Gereu, with origins in The Gambia, author of What’s a black like you doing in a place like this (Peninsula), or Desirée Bela-Lobedde, of Equatorial Guinean descent, author of Being a black woman in Spain (Plan B). The experiences of what has once been called Afro-Spanish, and which are important in a country where this type of reference has traditionally been lacking.

Afro literature serves for the community to create ties, to generate itself, so that readers can see themselves reflected in the texts: black people born in Spain had grown up without references in the literary field. “I have also identified with white authors throughout my life, whom I have read with pleasure, although I don’t think the opposite is true,” says Mbomío. The common thing for Afro-Spanish youth has been to have Afro-American references: let’s put Will Smith in the cinema, Michael Jordan in basketball, the entire conglomerate of jazz and hip hop cultures. It is that image of black people, covered in a certain coolness cultural or sporting on the one hand, and also of a certain criminal brilliance, of suburban gang members, on the other, just as they are stereotyped in so many series and movies. But while those stereotypes shouldn’t even work for Americans, they are even further from the Spanish reality.

“When you read Afro authors, you experience a kind of retrospective embrace: many times when you are little, your loved ones do not understand that you are a victim of racism, but rather by chance, because for them you are not a black person, but an individual”, she explains. mbomio. In the texts it is discovered that racism occurs in many places and many people suffer from it, that it is something systemic and universal: suddenly, that feeling of loneliness vanishes. Although more work has been done in the United States on the history of the black community, this phenomenon has not occurred in Spain, perhaps for certain sociological or historical reasons, such as the lower percentage weight in the general population or the diversity of origins.

migrant readings

Another current would have to do with those migrants who have arrived older, practice what Mbomío calls “narrative of the stretch”, that is, the story of the trip to Spain, with the dramatic vicissitudes that usually accompany migration. For example, the books of the Cameroonian Sani Ladan, The moon is in Doualaor the Ghanaian Ousman Umar Journey to the country of the whites and From the country of the whites, all of them published by Plaza y Janés. They are texts that tell not only about a journey that is both physically and mentally painful and transformative, but also about an abrupt clash with a very different society that does not usually welcome them as they expected: the Promised Land does not exist, or it is not how they had imagined it. . And if the idealization was not so deep, they discover, at least, that it is unlikely to meet the most reasonable expectations of an improvement in the standard of living or expansion of rights. Mbomío also points out the phenomenon of translations and prologues: when a foreign Afro author is translated into Spanish, it usually requires that the translation or prologue be done by an Afro person. He also applies the world of dubbing.

Journalist Moha Gerehou, author of ‘What is a black like you doing in a place like this?’ (Peninsula). Jaime Villanueva

“The Afro community in Spain is very heterogeneous,” says Yeison F. García, political scientist, member of the association Afro Awareness and author of poetry Admission rights (Print). The poet is Afro-Colombian and, like him, many black people in Spain have Latin American origins. Others come from Africa. Of both origins, some were born in Spain and others have migrated, and thus several generations mix. Maybe that has meant a problem to form a community and tell their own story. “The creation of an aesthetic framework can serve for society to empathize with our discourse, but also for the creation of a common Afro subjectivity in such a diverse community”, says the poet. Sometimes, as Ladislao Site points out, what creates common subjectivity is the external gaze, the white gaze, its treatment and the imposed stereotypes.

“Literature can be the ferment of the community,” Garcia adds, mentioning the phenomenon known as the Harlem Renaissance. It was in the 20s and 30s of the 20th century, when the New York neighborhood, so iconic for African-Americans, served as a breeding ground for a cultural explosion (in music, literature, theater) that led to a new self-perception of the community and an impetus for the claim of civil rights. Although the relationship of the black with culture (for example, jazz or hip hop) or with sport can also be problematic: “After all, and recognizing these contributions, there is a risk of falling into a distribution of social roles, ignoring other complexities”, explains García.

History of black Spain

“There is an erasure of the black presence in Spain,” explains Silvia Ayang, better known as Afropoderossa for her activism on the internet, born in Equatorial Guinea and raised between Cameroon, Gabon and Spain. She now takes out the book Spain is not only white (Molino), where he delves into the great forgotten figures of black Spain. “In the history of Spain there is a large black population, because Spain had colonies outside of Europe, in Africa and Latin America. My grandfather was Spanish, but he was not white,” he points out. The history of the colony of Equatorial Guinea is often forgotten in favor of Cuba and the Philippines. And many Afro-descendants are congratulated for speaking “so good Spanish,” as if they were oblivious to their history, recalls Mbomío.

Nor do they like to remember that Spain was one of the countries that traded in black African slaves. “In fact, in Andalusia it was not a luxury to have one of those people who lived in a time when being black was a sentence enslaved at home,” says Ayang, “these are stories that must be told, and that I tell so that my six-year-old daughter knows them”. Some figures to rescue: Sister Chikaba, the first black woman to write in a European language; Juan Latino, the first black person to study at a university in Europe; Rosalía Gómez and Cándida Jimenez, the last women enslaved in Spanish territory.

Activist Angela Davis speaks at a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 4, 1974. Bettmann (Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

The classics of ‘black power’

The Capitán Swing publishing house has been maintaining since its inception A line Blackpower, where he rescues great current authors, already classics, such as Angela Davis, Malcolm X, bell hooks, Assata Shakur, Octavia E. Butler or Audre Lorde. “These topics are underrepresented in terms of available translations,” explains editor Blanca Cambronero. Among the most recent books published by the publisher are don’t touch my hairby Emma Dabiri; Afro-Peanby Johnny Pitts; neighborhood feminismby Mikki Kendall, or slave shipby Markus Rediker. In the texts, the racial issue is often intertwined with others: “Many of the authors we publish know that you cannot talk about racial issues without integrating class or gender issues, for example, the fight cannot be stagnant,” says the editor. .

Alianza Editorial, in addition to the graphic novel about the Black Panthers, has also focused on the issue of anti-racism in recent times, for example, with Illegal, the story of a migrant child by Eoin Colfer and Andrew Donkin; the works of Richard Wright or Albert Woodfox, or the essay Racism: a brief introductionby Ali Rattansi. Other authors to take into account are the Anglo-Nigerian Bernardine Evaristo, with Manifesto: on how not to give up (AdN) or the Italosomal Igiaba Scego, which with my house is where i am (Nordic) investigates black European identity. Once again, it is far from American stereotypes and has not been sufficiently treated: “I have relatives in Spain or the United Kingdom, we are a large diaspora. But there has been no talk of colonialism, people here did not see that historical connection of Italy [o de Europa] with Africa, as if it had never existed”, he told this newspaper in April.

