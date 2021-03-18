The same day that the version of the game for Series X | S is released, the new patch that re-adjusts the leveling system and the downloadable one with which we will play Hawkeye (Hawkeye), Square-Enix in their event «Presents »Has released the next addition to the avenging team, The character played by the late actor Chadwick Boseman: Black panther.

It has not been shown too much, a teaser in which areas of Wakanda (Country that he runs) appear and in which the hero finally appears with his symbol. From what we see, it could be a fairly wide and jungle new area which looks really good. We do not know who will be the enemies of this part of the game, but seeing the subtitle “War for Wakanda” we expect someone of importance in the Marvel universe.

In addition to Black Panther, it seems that Crystal Dynamics would have other in development DLCs ​​for Doctor Strange, War Machine, Captain Marvel and the Scarlet Witch, and they don’t even rule out including costumes from the MCU. Although we do not know if these characters would be added before, during, or after the “King of Wakanda”.

With all this content (and what we have yet to know) they would be trying to give a second life to the game, which has not had the expected reception neither by critics nor by players. Expansion possibilities are endless, given the vast Marvel universe.