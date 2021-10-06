Marvel Studios still has more appointments with the big screen for this 2021; however, there are several projects that are in full development to meet their planned release dates, such as Black Panther: Wakanda forever. However, filming for the long-awaited sequel could be canceled due to Letitia Wright (Shuri in fiction) and his anti-vaccine stance. This has been revealed in a recent article by The Hollywood Reporter.

Although the British actress has sought to stay out of the controversy, despite the fact that at first she shared her opinion on social networks, sources indicate that Wright has distanced himself from his team of representatives in the United States.

But the problem would only just begin, since the aforementioned media says that Disney, the company behind Wakanda foreverIt would begin with the deployment of a new vaccine control system; that is to say, your workers would be required to show visible proof of their inoculation against COVID-19, as would be indicated by a back-to-work agreement between the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) and the Hollywood unions.

With all this in mind, THR clarifies that there is no universal mandate that determines the obligations and responsibilities in the film and television industry. For this reason, individual producers have the freedom to decide which members of their team should be vaccinated, something that usually tends to target people in zone A (those main actors or other members who should not wear a mask in the development of their work).

Letitia Wright plays Shuri in Black Panther 2. Photo: Marvel Studios

Of course, Letitia Wright has not been the only recognized figure who has been against vaccines, since Rob schneider (who is currently in the middle of Netflix’s Home team recordings) has also made his disapproval clear. Like Anthony Anderson, from Black-ish: “ Each individual has their own rights . We do not have control of anyone’s body, only that person has it ”.

In the case of the voices in favor, Sean Penn He left Gaslit filming in July this year and said he would only return until everyone is vaccinated. This is understandable because the actor, through his organization CORE, played a fundamental role in the delivery of anti-coronavirus tests in Los Angeles. In addition, he warned the public that he does not have their doses not to attend the premiere of his film Flag day.