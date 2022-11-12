From beginning to end, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman. They remember him at the beginning, in the middle and until the end of the movie. The film revolves around the passing of King T’Challa and how his nation now has to deal with so much. But, after all, it had a “happy” ending and now we explain it to you.

Before continuing, we remind you that if you haven’t seen Black Panther: Wakanda Forever yet, well, we’re going to spoil a lot of the movie for you. It’s not like you haven’t seen the Tenoch Huerta memes and the different social networks, but the ending needs to be explained.

Does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have a post credits scene?

The first thing you should know is that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever only has one post-credits scene. You don’t have to stay in the cinema to read all those who contributed their grain of sand to make this film. So you are warned.

The post-credits scene is what we are going to explain to you next because it has to do with the end and it is important to expose what has just happened with this world.

How does Wakanda Forever end?

By now you know that there is a war between Wakanda and Talokan, the world that Namor protects. The brawl between the two nations is because Nakia, who tries to rescue Shuri from the town of Talokan, kills a girl and war breaks out between the two nations.

The issue here is that Namor also does his thing and kills Ramonda and, almost, Riri Williams – who in the not too distant future will become Ironheart –. Shuri gets her act together, does the ritual to become Black Panther thanks to a bracelet Namor gives her, but in her dreams she sees Killmonger instead of T’Challa.

Source: Marvel Studios

Shuri makes her effort to stop the Talokan people and defeats Namor in a fight, only instead of executing him, she shows mercy and makes him surrender, all because of a vision she had of her mother Ramonda.

The new Black Panther promises Namor that she will not allow anyone who messes with her kingdom, especially if they are looking for Vibranium in the sea.

Source: Marvel Studios

On the other hand, Ross, who is an ally of Wakanda, turns out to be the ex-husband of Valentina Allegra de Fontine – the new CIA director who appears at the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier – and is handcuffed for treason against the United States, however, Okoye rescues him and evidently takes him to Wakanda.

At the very end, Shuri travels to Haiti, the place where Nakia now lives and who, it turns out, had a son with T’Challa who gave him the same name. The reason the boy is away from Wakanda is that they didn’t want him to have to go through the pressure and life of his father.

Also, Shuri was the only one who didn’t know this secret, because everyone knew except her. This is how Black Panther Wakanda Forever ends.

Have you seen this movie? Do not forget to leave your opinion in the comments section.