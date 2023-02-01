The popular film starring Letitia Wright came to disneyplus to the joy of all Marvel fans. More details here.

“Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” It had its world premiere in theaters in 2022 and became a total success. The film, which was expected by fans of the Cinematographic Universe of Marvel, broke the story after the departure of actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the famous superhero. If you have not yet seen the film in theaters, below we will tell you all the details so that you can enjoy it through the service of streaming.

What is “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” about?

Following the death of King T’Challa, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), as well as Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Oyoke (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect wakandanyour nation, of a new antagonist in Marvel Studiosa situation that will lead them to meet other characters.

When does “Black Panther” 2 premiere on Disney Plus?

In Peru, as well as in Ecuador, Panama, Colombia, and the eastern United States, the film by ryan coogler It premiered at 3:00 p.m. this Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

“Black Panther: Wakanda forever”: full cast

Letitia Wright / Shuri – Black Panther

Shuri – Black Panther Angela Bassett / Ramonda

Ramonda Dana Gurira / okye

okye tenoch orchard / Namor

Namor Lupita Nyong’o / Nakia

Nakia Winston Duke / M’Baku

M’Baku Dominique Thorne / Riri Williams

Riri Williams Michaela Coel / Aneka

Florence Kasumba / Tutor

Tutor Martin Freeman / Everett K. Ross

Official trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”