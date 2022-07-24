During the San Diego Comic-Con the official trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, on the notes of No Woman No Cry. The video, also to pay homage to the late Chadwick Boseman, shows scenes related to Atlantis and Wakanda, anticipating the events of the film.

The trailer, as well as showing interesting excerpts from Namor and of the people of the Atlanteans, at the end also shows the new Black Panther, with the costume with golden tones, as were those of Killmonger. The body, however, does not look like his, hinting that we could actually see Shuri take his place as the Black Panther.