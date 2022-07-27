After months of waiting and with much expectation, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” finally premiered its first official trailer during Comic Con San Diego 2022. This shocking trailer was presented as a kind of tribute to the memory of Chadwick Boseman, actor behind T’Challa at the MCU. In addition to all the nostalgia, we also got a first-look at Tenoch Huerta as Namor.

Tenoch Huerta is the Mexican actor who will play Namor. Photo: Marvel/LR Composition

However, many noted that at the end of the preview, part of the costume was seen for at least a few seconds. Black Pantherfor which the networks exploded with theories and different possibilities of who would be the successor to the king of Wakanda.

Although these details remain in the field of speculation, it is possible that the replacement of T’Challa thanks to a curious Lego set. Specifically, the Collider portal reveals that the toy firm released promotional images with figures and scenes from the film.

In that sense, early pieces include Riri Williams/Iron Heart, War Dog Nakia and shuri. The curious thing is that the latter is personalized with a Black Panther suit, very similar to the one that can be seen in the official trailer of the film.

LEGO pieces would anticipate T’Challa’s replacement as Black Panther. Photo: Collider

For now, these toys should not be taken as an official advance, much less as an influencing factor on what we would see in the feature film. Even so, Shuri has been one of the first options to take the position of Black Panther in the MCU.