In a recent interview, the screenwriter of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever revealed that various were considered characters to hire the role of Black Panther.

After death of actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had to undergo some changes, the biggest of which obviously involved the character who would become the Black Panther himself within the MCU.

Both the cast and Marvel executives were in agreement that the role shouldn’t simply be recreated, so one of the existing characters had to take over the role, and according to a recent Rolling Stone interview, he writer Joe Robert Cole talked about which characters were being considered. Don’t go any further if you don’t want to suffer spoilers about who really became Black Panther in the movie.

Finally, the T’Challa’s younger sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), took over the role. “We analyzed the ideas and tried to understand where the story is going and what is the most impactful choice: what is the best journey?”. This explained the screenwriter when asked about the motivation behind the choice. “And what to do after this film in terms of characters. M’Baku [ndr, il capo della tribù Jabari già apparso nel primo film] he was definitely a character that was considered.”

When Rolling Stone pointed out that too Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) would have been a good fit, Cole noted, “She’s been considered! Her name’s been made for sure.”

Cole also clarified that there have never been any conversations about a CGI Boseman that he could have filled the role somehow. “I don’t think anyone thought it would be appropriate,” the writer said.