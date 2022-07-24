Marvel ads don’t stop. Although many are focused on the fifth and sixth phases of the MCU, first you have to give an end to the fourth phase. The film in charge of this task will be Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverwhich has released its first teaser.

As part of the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the first teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forevera sequel to the beloved 2018 film. This time around, we get a new look at returning characters from the first film, such as Okoye, but we also see Namor and Iron Heart for the first time.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It will hit theaters on November 11, 2022. Let’s remember that, unfortunately, Chadwick Boseman, who was in charge of Black Panther, passed away in 2020, so this tape will show us another character taking on the mantle of Black Panther. On related topics, these are the fifth phase movies of the MCU. Similarly, the first details of the sixth phase of the MCU are revealed.



Via: Marvel