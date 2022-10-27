The world of pop culture cinema is going to be closing down pretty strong, as films like One Piece Film Red, Avatar: The Way of Water And regarding the part of Marvel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And regarding this tape, some media have already taken a look at it and that means that the first impressions have emerged.

Here are the opinions of the people who are part of the specialized critics:

#BlackPantherWakandaForever is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Visual stunner, with Angela Bassett commanding every scene she inhabits. Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” will do that for many. Another great post credit scene that’s genuinely a jaw-dropper. Don’t know about Oscars. pic.twitter.com/55YSor1PrD — Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) October 27, 2022

Wakanda Forever will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions. While Chadwick’s absence is felt, the cast’s performance is phenomenal. The journey and mourning each cast goes through is felt through the film. Tons of action! Namor is fantastic. #BlackPantherWakandaForever pic.twitter.com/C4X6CicZCG — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) October 27, 2022

Another reason I’m so impressed with #BlackPantherWakandaForever es #RyanCoogler had the impossible task of trying to make a sequel without #ChadwickBoseman & make it feel respectful but also keep the franchise going and he hit a home run. Going to be HUGE hit for @MarvelStudios. pic.twitter.com/mMd9WFjung — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever is fantastic! Coogler delivers a soulful, wondrous sequel that packs an emotional punch & effectively explores relevant world themes. A beautiful tribute to Boseman’s legacy. Letitia & Tenoch are great, & the mid-credits scene is really moving. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/dqoSSfnTR9 — Fico (@FicoCangiano) October 27, 2022

Black Panther: #WakandaForever is Marvel’s most poignant and powerful film to date. It’s heavy and dark in the way that it needed to be, and mostly abandons the studio’s trademark tone. The craft work levels up in every conceivable way, and the performances rise to the occasion. pic.twitter.com/aAK7jjRMra — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) October 27, 2022

Remember that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the next one opens November 10 On cinemas.

Via: den of geek

Publisher’s note: Apparently it is going to become a success just like the first part, so seeing it nominated for an Oscar award at this time would not be a surprise. Very soon the movie theaters will be full because of this tape.