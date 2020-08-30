For four years, Chadwick Boseman fought without saying anything against colon cancer.

The 43-year-old comedian died on Friday August 28.

His death takes on a very special resonance in this America which seems to be divided a little more every day.

“In the United States Chadwick Boseman was an icon”, comments Loïc de La Mornais, in Washington duplex.

Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate for the White House, paid tribute to him. Barack Obama too. The latter had met him a few years ago. “He made us very proud. All the roles he chose were extraordinary ”, testifies an African-American, moved. Of course, Chadwick Boseman was not the first major African-American actor, but he embodied symbols of America.