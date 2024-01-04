Carrie Bernansstuntman, stuntwoman and Marvel movie actress Black Panther' was seriously injured after suffering a serious accident when a driver crashed into the dining area of ​​the Chirp restaurant in Manhattan, where the young woman was, who ended up with broken bones and severe injuries.

What happened to Carrie Bernans from Black Panther?

According to the police in the area, a 44-year-old taxi driver was escaping after having an altercation with his 34-year-old passenger and, in his escape attempt, he headed against traffic and crashed the black Mercedes he was driving into the establishment. of food, which caused a series of catastrophic events.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' can now be enjoyed on streaming platforms. Photo: Marvel

In the place there was Carrie Bernans and other people, who were also transferred to the Bellevue Hospital to receive medical attention. Bernans suffered multiple broken bones and dental injuries, so she had to undergo emergency surgery, according to her mother.

Carrie Bernans in serious condition

The actress's mother shared photos of her daughter's severe injuries on the artist's Instagram account. “He is still in a lot of pain and can't answer calls at this time, but appreciates the messages“The woman initially noted. She later asked to pray for her daughter: “Please keep Carrie in your thoughts and prayers. She is suffering a lot, but she is healing“.

He then explained: “(The driver) She crashed into several cars before crashing into a food stand where she and her friend were walking near. He ended up knocking her unconscious and hanging her under the stand.. She was underneath not realizing what was going on.” Finally, she asked for recommendations for restorative dentistry in Atlanta or Los Angeles for her daughter.