Black Panther 2 is one of the most anticipated films by thousands of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after the death of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020 due to colon cancer. With the lead role vacant, it is not yet known what direction the feature film will take.

Despite the fact that Marvel Studios assured through its representatives that no one was going to replace the actor in the UCM, in the last hours a report from the Crazy Day and Nights portal indicates otherwise. As read on the web, Regé-Jean Page, protagonist of The Bridgertons, would be chosen to relieve Boseman in Black Panther 2 .

Although this information has not been confirmed, the announcement made by Netflix indicating that Page will not return for the second season of The Bridgertons, has made several believe that he will now take on the role of the Black Panther in upcoming Marvel movies.

What will we see in Black Panther 2?

During Disney investor day 2020, Kevin Feige announced that the sequel will explore Wakanda as a nation and its link with the outside world, as we could see slightly in the original film.

At this point, it would not be strange to think that Shuri (Letitia Wright) is in charge of starring in the film. This, at least, we already saw in the comics, when his brother fell into a coma after rejecting the recruitment in The Cabal, a group of supervillains. At this, she assumed the mantle of Black Panther.