Actor Chadwick Boseman, known for his role as Black Panther, has died in the United States, according to the artist’s Twitter.

According to TMZBoseman, 43, died in his Los Angeles home surrounded by loved ones.

It is noted that in 2018 the actor was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer, this year the disease has passed into stage IV. Until Boseman’s death, no one publicly announced his diagnosis.

Chadwick Boseman became famous for the film “Black Panther”, where he played the main role. The eighteenth picture of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was released in 2018. The premiere of the second part of “Black Panther” was scheduled for May 6, 2022.