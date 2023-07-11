Electronic Arts has announced the founding of Cliffhanger Games, a completely new development studio based in Seattle. Their first project will be a third-person, single-player game based on Marvel’s Black Panther franchise. According to Kevin Stephens, studio director and former vice president of Monolith Productions, Cliffhanger Games was built on the core values ​​of diversity, collaboration and empowerment. “We want our game to allow players to experience what it’s like to earn the honor of the mantle of Black Panther in unique and compelling ways, through an immersive storyline. And we want Cliffhanger Games to give every member of our team the opportunity to express themselves fully, collaborating together to bring this extraordinary world to life,” said Stephens.

“While we are still in the early stages of development and have a long road ahead of us, we understand that the foundation of a great story lies in building an experienced team, made up of diverse voices and perspectives. as important as Black Panther”. The Cliffhanger Games team boasts professionals with experience behind them, coming from successful titles such as God of War, Halo Infinite, Shadow of Mordor and many others. “As we embark on this extraordinary journey, we’re thrilled to partner with Marvel Games to ensure that every aspect of Wakanda, from its technology to its heroes to our original story, is curated with the attention to detail and authenticity that the world of Black Panther deserves,” concluded Stephens.