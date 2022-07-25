Jeff Grub launched the bomb, a new title in development in Electronic Arts based on the events of Black PantherMarvel hero that we have come to know (in addition to comics) in the cinema thanks to the Cinematic Universe and in an appearance in Marvel’s Avengers and in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3.

A game dedicated to him is missing, therefore, and in this eventual work, we will take the place of a brand new Black Panther, a bit like what is happening in the cinema after the death of the leading actor Chadwick Boseman. Other than that Jeff Grubb tells us something else.

Apparently to take care of this new iteration on the hero of Wakanda, will be one brand new studio founded by the former vice president of Monolith Productions, authors of the latest La Terra di Mezzo. Although the gameplay of the titles dedicated to the Lord of the Rings would marry very well with the style of Black Panther (freeflow), it is still early to understand which direction the project will take.

