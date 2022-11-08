The Marvel films all have, or almost all, a final liturgy: fans know that the end of the film is not the end of everything, but “only” that of the film. There are, in fact, the threads of the Marvel universe to be tightened and future projects must also be launched. For this reason, there is always a final scene after the credits. Sometimes short, sometimes long. Sometimes cryptic, others full of action. And sometimes there are two scenes, the second of which is placed after the very long credits with the music. On November 9 the sequel to the very successful Black Panther will be released and the question that many will ask: Will there be post-credits scenes after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? And if so, how many?

As it is easy to guess, in order to answer this question we will inevitably have to reveal something that someone might consider as spoiler. Proceed, therefore, at your own risk.

The answer to the question is that yes, of course, Black Panther too: Wakanda Forever has scenes after the credits. More precisely has only one, which you will be able to see after the animated credits on Rihanna’s notes. After that, at the end of it all, there is only a terse sentence that reminds us that Black Panther will be back in the future.

So, after the first scene you can safely go home, without having to wait for the name of the many who contributed to the creation of the film with Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke to appear.

Thanks to the post credit scene, director Ryan Coogler wanted to close the farewell to Chadwick Boseman and the legacy that Black Panther left beyond the Marvel universe. It is a touching scene that gives hope for the future and sheds a softer light on the past. The worthy conclusion of a film that wants to be able to sew the void left by the untimely death of the American actor, without replacing him.