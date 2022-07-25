In recent days we have seen the wonderful trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverthe film that will be released in theaters in November this year, but it will not be the only product to expand the narrative arc of King T’Challa, soon, in fact, a video game could also arrive dedicated to the beloved African superhero.

The clue came from Jeff Grubb, one of the most informed and most prepared journalists in the entire world videogame sector. The writer, commenting on the trailer we talked about at the beginning, let himself go to a: “We will talk about the game dedicated to Black Panther later”. Is there any news coming soon?

It would seem so. It is known, among other things, that the developer Amy Henning is working on a game for Marvel. She defined it herself as a narrative-based adventure and action game, with an original story and completely immersed in the Marvel universe. Whether it is the game dedicated to Black Panther that, according to Jeff Grubb, could arrive sooner or later?

It is not known for sure, also because that franchise in particular has suffered the terrible loss of the interpreter of Black Panther, namely Chadwick Boseman., who disappeared far too soon due to an incurable disease. This is why the trailer released a few days ago has warmed the hearts of many and we can’t wait to watch the film at the cinema.