Hollywood actor ‘Black Panther’ died of cancer on Friday. He was 43 years old. Chadwick had colon cancer. Her publicist Nikki informed the Associated Press that Bosman died in Los Angeles. RIP Legend is trending on social media after the news of his passing. The fans are paying emotional tribute to him.

Cancer was detected 4 years ago

In a statement issued by Chadwick’s family, his family said that he was diagnosed with cancer 4 years ago. The statement states that he was a true fighter. The family said that he had shot several films in the last 4 years between cancer and chemotherapy. In the statement, the family wrote that it is an honor for her career to play King T’Challa in ‘Black Panther’.