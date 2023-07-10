The success around the Black Panther franchise has risen following the release of the film Wakanda Forever, so much so that Marvel has decided to expand the range of action of this beloved character, who is about to make his debut in the world of video games.

With an official press release directly on the Marvel site development has been announced a video game third-person single-player game starring Wakanda, the black panther, co-developed with Cliffhanger Games.

Cliffhanger Games is a brand new videogame development studio born from the offshoot of EA precisely to make the Black Panther AAA game: will they live up to expectations?

Within the team there are some already known names in the world of video games: Kevin Stephens, of Monolith Productions will direct the work, but there are also developers who took part in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and God of War.

These are the statements of Kevin Stephens on the occasion of this important announcement: