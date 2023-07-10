The success around the Black Panther franchise has risen following the release of the film Wakanda Forever, so much so that Marvel has decided to expand the range of action of this beloved character, who is about to make his debut in the world of video games.
With an official press release directly on the Marvel site development has been announced a video game third-person single-player game starring Wakanda, the black panther, co-developed with Cliffhanger Games.
Cliffhanger Games is a brand new videogame development studio born from the offshoot of EA precisely to make the Black Panther AAA game: will they live up to expectations?
Within the team there are some already known names in the world of video games: Kevin Stephens, of Monolith Productions will direct the work, but there are also developers who took part in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and God of War.
These are the statements of Kevin Stephens on the occasion of this important announcement:
“We will strive to offer fans an authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more freedom and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game. Wakanda is a rich superhero sandbox and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do. It is an incredibly rare opportunity to build a new team based on the values of diversity, collaboration and empowerment. We want our game to allow players to experience what it’s like to be worthy of the mantle of Black Panther in unique, story-driven ways, and we want Cliffhanger Games to empower everyone on our team as we work together to bring this awesome game to life. world.”
