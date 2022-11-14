The first trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda forever” made one thing clear: it would be a film with legacy and representation. Being a sequel that had been left without a protagonist, much of the melancholic factor was linked to the absence of T’Challa/Black Pantherfictional character played by Chadwick Boseman, actor who passed away in 2020 after a silent battle against a devastating cancer.

From the beginning, Marvel Studios refused to announce a replacement, for which the story of the tape was restructured and, as expected, a new protagonist was introduced: Shuri (Letitia Wright), sister of the king. But how did they justify T’Challa’s death in the plot?

How did T’Challa die?

The death of T’Challa was addressed at the start of Wakanda forever. The opening cutscenes show Shuri racing against time to make a synthetic Heartgrass substitute (recall that the natural one was burned by Killmonger in the first installment).

The princess hoped that her scientific creation of the plant would have the same effects as the original, which was used to give Black Panther powers to whoever consumed it, as well as granting them enhanced abilities. However, the young woman does not manage to make the preparation on time.

This is how the king ascends to the astral plane to unite with his ancestors. But what did he have? While the exact condition that affected Ramonda’s son’s health is never revealed, the story explains that it was a rare disease. Hardly anyone knew what he was suffering from because he hid his suffering for years and carried his battle internally until the last minute.

Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020 due to colon cancer. Photo: Marvel Studios

This gesture echoes reality. Despite fighting a head-on battle against colon cancer, Boseman never made his true health status public until his family announced it after his death.