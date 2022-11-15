The premiere of “Black Panther 2” is liking fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the absence of Chadwick Boseman on the tape, more than one wondered who was going to take the mantle of the Black Panther. As the months go by, Shuri, Letitia Wright, was announced to be the lead.

With the movie in theaters, the box office has begun to increase. The first reports announce that “Black Panther: Wakanda forever” has achieved in its first week of release 180 million dollars in the United States and another 150 million in the rest of the world. At the moment, his global net reaches 330 million.

Black Adam congratulates Black Panther

Through his Twitter account, the actor Dwayne Johnson did not hesitate to greet the triumph of the UCM film led by Letitia Wright. According to Variety, the 330 million box office places “Black Panther 2” only 20 million from the collection of “Black Adam”, a film that is about to reach a month of its presentation in theaters.

“Congratulations to the entire ‘Black Panther’ team, Marvel Studios and Disney. The biggest premiere of the month of November. That’s a lot of happy moviegoers around the world. Beautiful! I can’t wait to see the movie” the former WWE star has written on the social network.

Dwayne Johnson celebrated the popularity of “Black Panther 2.” Photo: @TheRock

What is “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” about?

In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from world powers that intervene after death of King T’Challa.

“As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must unite with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to forge a new path for the Wakandan kingdom,” it says. the synopsis.