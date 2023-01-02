“Black Panther 2” It hit theaters and in a short time it became a box office success: it surpassed the collection of “Black Adam” in just three days. The great support of the fans was maintained during its time in theaters, but now it is time for the plot starring Letitia Wright (Shuri in fiction) to arrive at Disney Plus before Marvel Studios gives way to phase 5 of the MCU.

If you didn’t get to see “Wakanda forever” in theaters or want to relive this exciting experience, then we’ll tell you when the movie will hit streaming.

When does the movie “Black Panther 2″ come out on Disney Plus?

According to a recent report from The Direct, “Black Panther 2” will have its premiere on Disney Plus on January 20; that is, 70 days after its arrival in theaters (November 11, 2022).

This way, “Wakanda Forever” It reaches streaming in a window similar to “Shang-Chi”, but exceeds the waiting time for films such as “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” (47 days) and “Thor: love and thunder” (62 days). .

“Black Panther 2” became the #1 release in theaters in Peru during its arrival week in the country. Photo: Disney

“Black Panther 2″ – official synopsis

In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from world powers. who intervene after the death of King T’Challa.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must unite with the help of war dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to forge a new path for the Wakandan kingdom.