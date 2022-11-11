After the death of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel fans were eager to know what would happen to the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”. Now, 2 years after the sensitive event, the sequel is ready for its world premiere. This time we will see the debut of iconic characters in the UCM, such as namor of Tenoch Huerta Already Riri Williams (Dominic Thorne), who many believe will be the successor to Iron Man.

Although the film will hit theaters shortly, many are wondering when they will be able to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes, thanks to Disney Plus. In that sense, here we tell you more details of the subject.

Official trailer for “Black Panther 2″

What is “Black Panther: Wakanda forever” about?

The official synopsis of the film recites the following: “In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) they fight to protect their nation from the world powers that intervene after the death of King T’Challa ”.

“As the Wakandans struggle to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must unite with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.”

First official poster of “Black Panther: Wakanda forever”. Photo: Marvel Studios

“Black Panther 2″: when can it be seen on Disney Plus?

For now, there is no official release date for “Black Panther 2″ in Disney Plus. However, we can take into account the previous projects of the firm to slide an approximate arrival at the platform.

In this way, the Esquire portal comments that both “Thor 4” and “Doctor Strange 2” were added to streaming about 60 days after being shown in theaters. With that in mind, “Wakanda forever” would hit the service on January 20, 2023.

And in theaters?

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will have its global premiere this Friday, November 11. Even so, various countries, such as Peru, have enabled preview functions. Therefore, the film can already be seen on various networks.

Actors and characters of “Black Panther 2″

According to Collider, the cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” includes Lupita Nyong’o (Nika), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Michaela Coel (Aneka) and Dominique Thorne (Iron Heart).