Black Panther 2, the next installment in the MCU, is in pre-production and fans couldn’t be more excited. The unfortunate death of protagonist Chadwick Boseman in August 2020 changed the plans of his plot, so the sequel will explore Wakanda as a nation and its link to the outside world.

Not for nothing did Marvel Studios claim that the film will be called Black Panther: Wakanda forever. The news delighted the fans of the franchise, who did not take long to celebrate the announcement through social networks. Likewise, Michael B. Jordan shared his thoughts in an interview for Variety.

“Cute and impressive. I like that … Marvel does an excellent and amazing job and the characters are amazing. We all took a hit with the loss of Chadwick, so for them, trying to figure out how to move on, I know it’s not an easy thing to do. So the fact that they settled on a title and discovered this story, I think it’s really amazing. If anyone can figure it out, it’s Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige, “he explained.

At the moment, it is unclear how Ryan Coogler will explain King T’Challa’s absence from Wakanda. Most likely, the character who could take command of the leader would be Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, as already happened in Marvel Comics.

In the cartoon Black Panther: Shuri – Deadliest of the species, we see the young woman take the place of her brother, who was left in a coma after an attack by Morlun. When the king returns, he regains the Black Panther mantle, but continues to trust Shuri to lead Wakanda.

Release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

If the Marvel Studios release schedule does not change, the film will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.