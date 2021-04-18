Black Panther 2 is one of the films that has generated the most expectation in fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chadwick Boseman was responsible for playing the superhero, but his unfortunate death from cancer changed the plans for the second part.

The sequel is currently in pre-production with filming set to begin in mid-July. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the recordings will last six months, so there is still a good time for fans to see the result on the big screen.

On its making, director Ryan Coogler couldn’t hide how much Boseman is missing. “This is one of the deepest things I’ve been through in my life, having to be a part of maintaining this project without this particular person,” she said on the Jemele Hill is unbothered podcast.

Chadwick Boseman will not be replaced as Black Panther

Photo: Marvel Studios

Previously, Marvel Studios assured that no one was going to replace the actor in the MCU, so THR Reporter postulates that the company could choose Shuri, the sister of T’Challa, as the legitimate successor to Black Panther in the second part.

It should be noted that the possibility has been endorsed by fans, who hope to see a succession similar to that of the comics. In these, the hero was left in a coma after rejecting the recruitment in The Cabal, a group of supervillains. At this, Shuri assumed the mantle of Black Panther.

What will we see in Black Panther 2?

During Disney investor day 2020, Kevin Feige announced that the sequel will explore Wakanda as a nation and its link with the outside world, as we could see slightly in the original film.

When is Black Panther 2 released?

Other information that was revealed was the release date of Black Panther 2. It was confirmed that the film will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.