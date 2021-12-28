Actor Chadwick Boseman passed away unexpectedly from cancer that he had not told anyone about in August 2020. After his death, the film’s director, Ryan coogler, and the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, They stated that the character of T’Challa was going to be removed from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as they wanted to honor the actor’s legacy. But a long time ago, fans of the film launched a petition for another actor to bring the movie to life. king of Wakanda.

The massive petition from Chadwick Boseman fans

A new request from Black Panther fans is on the website Change.org, which already has approximately 50,000 signatures so far and in which fans explain the importance of the character of T’Challa and why he should continue to appear in future films. These comments include:

“As the first black superhero in mainstream comics and the MCU, T’Challa is literally black history. It was created in 1966, during the civil rights era, to be the embodiment of positive black representation. Her character was also instrumental in animating black female characters like Storm, Dora Milaje, and her own sister Shuri. ”Says one of the messages.

Another comment adds: “ if Marvel Studios removes T’Challa, it will be at the expense of audiences (especially black boys and men) who saw themselves in it. That also includes the millions of fans who were also inspired by the character. By not recasting, you could stifle the opportunity for one of the most popular and prominent black superheroes to add to your legacy. The number one way to kill a legend is to stop telling his story. “

Carrying on the legacy of Chadwick Boseman

For some people it can be difficult to imagine someone replacing Boseman in the role of T’Challa; however, those promoting this petition want his legacy to continue. “ Chadwick Boseman wanted people to see the role and not himself. He believed that the roles he assumed were more important than him, and the role of T’Challa was no exception. He took on this role because he knew the history and meaning of both the character and the Black Panther franchise. Even despite his cancer diagnosis, he still signed on for a third movie, ″ the petition continues.

In an interview with TMZ on December 14, Derrick Boseman He accepted that his brother did not specifically say that he would like his character to continue with another actor, but that he was aware that Black Panther was greater than him, because there is a lot of power and importance in seeing an African-American king on screen, Derrick said for the middle.