“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” arrives in theaters to bring back the Marvel Cinematic Universe under the direction of Ryan Coogler and with the leading role of Letitia Wright. Expectations are high and fans couldn’t be more excited.

The avant premiere in Peru was on November 8 and the film became the main topic of conversation for the celebrities and influencers present. However, there was no lack of criticism for the low presence of Afro-descendants at the event..

Through Twitter, Ebelin Ortiz pointed out that we must talk about inclusion and make visible people with a different skin tone to make a change in society:

“Totally agree. But that visibility is more distant when a singer, notoriously Afro-Peruvian, comes out to say that she is Peruvian. . How is the change made? Speaking, making visible, evidencing”.

After this, the Peruvian actress thanked Stefano Ayubu for showing the case through a TikTok video. “So that later they don’t say that we exaggerated”, she concluded.

What is “Black Panther 2” about?

Shuri, the sister of T’Challa, has become the legitimate successor to the throne and protector of Wakanda against the interference of world powers. The threat is such that all Wakandans must unite to save their nation.