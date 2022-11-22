Without T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as the king of Wakanda, the plot of “Black Panther 2” showed tensions between the African country and the Talocan underwater civilization.

Thus, the new MCU movie includes drama, tragedy, and plenty of explosive action scenes. These characteristics have caused a good performance in the specialized critics, in the global box office and the approval of the fans. However, it has not been without question.

While many didn’t take Shuri as the new Black Panther or Riri Williams as some kind of replacement for Iron Man as a positive, a recent wave of unfavorable online commentary has taken an unexpected turn. Believe it or not, many have complained that Namor has suffered an unexpected cut in the crotch.

Fans noticed that Namor was ‘flattened’ in the crotch. Photo: Twitter capture

Did Namor suffer an unexpected edition of his intimate area?

The reactions on Twitter are quite clear. Various users have noticed that, in the official trailers for “Wakanda forever”, Namor’s genitals were visible. In fact, there was a great uproar over the issue when these advances were published and there were those who called the villain ‘The rifle of Mexico’.

Fans highlight Namor’s attributes. Photo: Twitter capture

However, with the release of the film, the antagonist has been, to put it in some way, ‘flattened’. The reason? There is no specific justification, but a somewhat logical hypothesis slips in.

According to The Direct, Marvel Studios may have decided to make this section of Namor’s body less bulky in order to make a less sexualized version of the character played by Tenoch Huerta, especially due to the family-friendly nature of the film.

In any case, viewers have complained on networks and here we leave you some of their reactions.