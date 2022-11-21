“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has already surpassed the earnings of “Black Adam” and has become a blockbuster. The film, whose plot introduces Tenoch Huerta as Namor in the UCM, has been acclaimed by both fans and specialized critics, largely due to the fact that it pays a nostalgic tribute to Chadwick Bosemanactor who gave life to T’Challa in the first installment.

Despite its good performance, “Black Panther” would not make it to its premiere in China. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the potential reason behind its ban would be linked to its LGTBIQ+ content.

For “Black Panther 2,” Marvel decided to have Shuri be the lead. Photo: Composition LR/Los Angeles Times/Marvel Studios

What LGTBIQ+ couple appears in “Black Panther 2″?

After Okoye broke off her relationship with W’Kabi, her husband, many believed that now her new love interest would be a woman, possibly one of the Dora Milaje. However, Marvel Studios put a different spin on another character: Ayo, played by Florence Kasumba.

With the premiere of “Black Panther 2”the actress Michaela coel She had her UCM debut as the warrior Aneka. As the story progressed, she was seen to be very close to Shuri and her colleagues, but she didn’t have much interaction beyond fight scenes.

Michaela Coel plays the warrior Aneka. Photo: Marvel Studios

However, towards the end of the tape, there is a sequence that makes it clear who owns his heart. It’s about Ayo. The latter says “love” while she receives a tender kiss on her head.

Representation with origin story

Although Ayo and Aneka did not have as much interaction in the film, their romance is well known to fans of Marvel comics. In 2016 it was when the publisher published different Black Panther comics, in which the love affair between the two deepens, who knew each other from a very young age.