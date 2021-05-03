The long-awaited sequel to Black Panther finally announced that it is still in the works. Following the early death of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played King T’Challa, in 2020, fans wondered what would happen to the MCU film.

To the surprise of the fans, Marvel Studios has released a new preview of what it has planned for the next few years. In the promotional video we can see the official name for Black Panther 2.

The video, titled Marvel Studios, celebrates the movies, featuring a series of footage from past tapes and upcoming releases. Here it is confirmed that the sequel to Black Panther will be called Black Panther: Wakanda forever.

At the moment, it is not clear how Ryan Coogler will explain King T’Challa’s absence from Wakanda, some indicate that the character who could take command of the leader would be Shuri, played by Letitia Wright.

In the comics, specifically in Black Panther: Shuri – Deadliest of the species, we see the young woman take the place of her brother, who was left in a coma after an attack by Morlun. When the king returns, he regains the Black Panther mantle, but continues to trust Shuri to lead Wakanda. As the story goes by, the warrior is seen under the tutelage of Wolverine, Spider-Man, Black Widow, and Ka-Zar.

Release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

If the Marvel Studios release schedule doesn’t change, The film will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

Black Panther, directed by Coogler in 2018, will return to the MCU after its great success with the critics and the international box office.